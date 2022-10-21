Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is predicted to post EPS of 1.13 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) established initial surge of 3.86% at $17.74, as the Stock market unbolted on October 19, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $17.79 and sunk to $16.87 before settling in for the price of $17.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $10.72-$24.91.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.97 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.63.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5938 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.38, operating margin was +10.55 and Pretax Margin of +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cenovus Energy Inc. industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.93, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.99.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cenovus Energy Inc., CVE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.