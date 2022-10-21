Ciena Corporation (CIEN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $53.82: Right on the Precipice

As on October 20, 2022, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) started slowly as it slid -0.34% to $40.89. During the day, the stock rose to $42.28 and sunk to $40.5517 before settling in for the price of $41.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $38.33-$78.28.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7241 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.25, operating margin was +14.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17, this organization’s President, CEO sold 3,542 shares at the rate of 40.44, making the entire transaction reach 143,242 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 390,582. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Sr. VP, General Counsel sold 3,500 for 40.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 235,110 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.00, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 274.26.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ciena Corporation, CIEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.4 million was lower the volume of 1.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.