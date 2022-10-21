Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2691: Right on the Precipice

As on October 20, 2022, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.64% to $0.49. During the day, the stock rose to $0.51 and sunk to $0.4759 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLVR posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$7.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7320, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2691.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 560 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.79, operating margin was -251.72 and Pretax Margin of -290.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 19.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,170 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,205 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 588,736. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 598 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 616. This particular insider is now the holder of 218,932 in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -297.42 while generating a return on equity of -54.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37.

In the same vein, CLVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., CLVR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was lower the volume of 3.13 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0654.