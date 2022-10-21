Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) EPS is poised to hit 3.10 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.44% at $464.62. During the day, the stock rose to $472.08 and sunk to $462.91 before settling in for the price of $471.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COST posted a 52-week range of $406.51-$612.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 12.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $441.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $211.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $506.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $513.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 304000 workers. It has generated 680,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,385. The stock had 116.87 Receivables turnover and 3.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.88, operating margin was +3.73 and Pretax Margin of +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 07, this organization’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 471.12, making the entire transaction reach 942,246 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,318. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 20, Company’s Executive VP sold 1,500 for 525.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 787,798. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,230 in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach 16.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.36, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 105.68.

In the same vein, COST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.14, a figure that is expected to reach 3.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.25% While, its Average True Range was 13.00.