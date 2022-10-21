Coupang Inc. (CPNG) 14-day ATR is 1.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) flaunted slowness of -0.24% at $16.50, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $17.175 and sunk to $16.23 before settling in for the price of $16.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $8.98-$30.94.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 61.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -234.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 68000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.89, operating margin was -6.51 and Pretax Margin of -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coupang Inc. industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 171 shares at the rate of 16.15, making the entire transaction reach 2,762 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,558,769. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 05, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for 14.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,712,942. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,558,940 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -234.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coupang Inc., CPNG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 9.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.