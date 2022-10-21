E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) last month performance of -24.32% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) flaunted slowness of -1.18% at $5.04, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $5.18 and sunk to $5.01 before settling in for the price of $5.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $5.03-$13.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -240.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.85.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3682 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.71, operating margin was -12.61 and Pretax Margin of -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 400 shares at the rate of 7.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 190,795. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for 7.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,628. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,195 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -240.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.