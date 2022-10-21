Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) recent quarterly performance of -18.42% is not showing the real picture

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.64% to $83.68. During the day, the stock rose to $86.06 and sunk to $83.405 before settling in for the price of $85.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EW posted a 52-week range of $80.69-$131.73.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $620.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $614.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.31.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 15700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.57, operating margin was +30.78 and Pretax Margin of +32.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s CVP, Surgical Structural Heart sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 84.77, making the entire transaction reach 339,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,911. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for 82.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,646,523. This particular insider is now the holder of 157,353 in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.64) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.73 while generating a return on equity of 28.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.21, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.91.

In the same vein, EW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

[Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.78.