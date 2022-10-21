Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.57% at $15.91. During the day, the stock rose to $16.78 and sunk to $15.73 before settling in for the price of $16.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENVX posted a 52-week range of $7.26-$39.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.71.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Enovix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 59.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 04, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 60,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,365,993. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s President and CEO sold 4,500 for 18.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,110. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,367,531 in total.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enovix Corporation (ENVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 523.63.

In the same vein, ENVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.