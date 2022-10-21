Flex Ltd. (FLEX) return on Assets touches 5.32: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.63% to $17.37. During the day, the stock rose to $17.85 and sunk to $17.195 before settling in for the price of $17.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$19.62.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 172648 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.33, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26, this organization’s Group President sold 37,900 shares at the rate of 16.50, making the entire transaction reach 625,206 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,485. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 56,868 for 17.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,003,095. This particular insider is now the holder of 326,798 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.01, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.32.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flex Ltd., FLEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.46 million was inferior to the volume of 4.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.