Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $72.40: Right on the Precipice

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.85% at $53.44. During the day, the stock rose to $56.40 and sunk to $53.43 before settling in for the price of $55.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBHS posted a 52-week range of $53.42-$109.23.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 28056 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.06, operating margin was +14.43 and Pretax Margin of +13.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 60.00, making the entire transaction reach 120,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy sold 4,262 for 89.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 380,531. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,683 in total.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.6) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.09 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.67, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 120.36.

In the same vein, FBHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.53, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.26% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.