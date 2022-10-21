Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) volume hits 3.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) had a quiet start as it plunged -30.40% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.36 and sunk to $0.2075 before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VINO posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$4.93.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2722, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1574.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.39, operating margin was -49.07 and Pretax Margin of -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate – Diversified industry. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.50%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05.

In the same vein, VINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58.

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0506.