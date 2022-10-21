Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) recent quarterly performance of 0.07% is not showing the real picture

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.41% to $212.00. During the day, the stock rose to $221.00 and sunk to $211.12 before settling in for the price of $211.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISRG posted a 52-week range of $180.07-$369.69.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $355.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $206.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $242.06.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9793 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.00, operating margin was +31.89 and Pretax Margin of +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director sold 6,375 shares at the rate of 210.76, making the entire transaction reach 1,343,584 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,224. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Director sold 600 for 237.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 142,218. This particular insider is now the holder of 720 in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.15, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.85.

In the same vein, ISRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

[Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.46% While, its Average True Range was 9.94.