KT Corporation (KT) last month volatility was 1.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.49% to $12.22. During the day, the stock rose to $12.445 and sunk to $12.22 before settling in for the price of $12.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KT posted a 52-week range of $11.56-$15.30.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $471.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $428.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.70.

KT Corporation (KT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. KT Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 23.50% institutional ownership.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KT Corporation (KT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.73, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.84.

In the same vein, KT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13.

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

[KT Corporation, KT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.