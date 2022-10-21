Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Moves 2.26% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.26% to $9.05. During the day, the stock rose to $9.17 and sunk to $8.83 before settling in for the price of $8.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KD posted a 52-week range of $7.93-$52.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 90000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.18, operating margin was -3.70 and Pretax Margin of -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.10%, in contrast to 64.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 11.59, making the entire transaction reach 57,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,389. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 10.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 211,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,389 in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.86) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, KD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

[Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.