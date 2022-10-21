Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) plunge -2.56% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) flaunted slowness of -1.42% at $82.68, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $84.705 and sunk to $82.61 before settling in for the price of $83.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LW posted a 52-week range of $49.71-$86.48.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.91.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.30, operating margin was +10.92 and Pretax Margin of +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. industry. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 13, this organization’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 4,678 shares at the rate of 85.00, making the entire transaction reach 397,630 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,678. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF sold 2,786 for 81.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,701. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,685 in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.75, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.16.

In the same vein, LW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.29% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.