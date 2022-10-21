LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) went up 2.24% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.24% to $5.01. During the day, the stock rose to $5.18 and sunk to $5.01 before settling in for the price of $4.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPL posted a 52-week range of $4.08-$10.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -176.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $715.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 70707 workers. It has generated 1,078,551,837 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,819,363. The stock had 6.14 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.86, operating margin was +7.47 and Pretax Margin of +5.73.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.10%, in contrast to 2.10% institutional ownership.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.97 while generating a return on equity of 9.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -176.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.12, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.09.

In the same vein, LPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

[LG Display Co. Ltd., LPL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.