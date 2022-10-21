Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) latest performance of -0.89% is not what was on cards

As on October 19, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) started slowly as it slid -0.89% to $5.58. During the day, the stock rose to $5.60 and sunk to $5.45 before settling in for the price of $5.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $5.05-$14.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.22.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 155 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -221.70, operating margin was -431.97 and Pretax Margin of -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.10%, in contrast to 39.40% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 68.35.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.33 million was lower the volume of 1.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.