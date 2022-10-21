Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.10% to $6.25. During the day, the stock rose to $6.77 and sunk to $6.185 before settling in for the price of $6.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LWLG posted a 52-week range of $5.39-$20.30.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $759.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.71.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.98, making the entire transaction reach 9,985 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,643. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Director sold 35,121 for 10.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 362,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.20%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66.

In the same vein, LWLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million was inferior to the volume of 1.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.