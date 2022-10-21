Lilium N.V. (LILM) volume hits 0.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.49% at $1.66. During the day, the stock rose to $1.77 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$9.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $500.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2016, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2588.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 964 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -13702.13, operating margin was -616925.53 and Pretax Margin of -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.10%, in contrast to 12.90% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.1559.