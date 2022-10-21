Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) EPS growth this year is 87.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.73% to $183.09. During the day, the stock rose to $197.86 and sunk to $181.625 before settling in for the price of $194.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAD posted a 52-week range of $190.00-$366.36.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $240.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $282.40.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 180 shares at the rate of 241.34, making the entire transaction reach 43,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,839. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 268.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 268,428. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,735 in total.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $12.08) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.30% and is forecasted to reach 43.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.27, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, LAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 42.88, a figure that is expected to reach 12.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

[Lithia Motors Inc., LAD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.71% While, its Average True Range was 11.52.