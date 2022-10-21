Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) EPS is poised to hit -0.32 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) remained unchanged at $1.71. During the day, the stock rose to $1.79 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $1.49-$7.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $386.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9945, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3249.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 30.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s CEO & PRESIDENT bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.06, making the entire transaction reach 20,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 36,193 for 1.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,271. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,474 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in the upcoming year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.59 million was inferior to the volume of 6.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.1407.