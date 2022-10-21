LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $94.82: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) set off with pace as it heaved 0.05% to $79.04. During the day, the stock rose to $81.515 and sunk to $78.70 before settling in for the price of $79.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $71.46-$112.53.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 294.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $328.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.90, operating margin was +15.91 and Pretax Margin of +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 33,880 shares at the rate of 110.94, making the entire transaction reach 3,758,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,612. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Director sold 2,640 for 111.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 294,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,020 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.52) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 294.90% and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.80, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.03.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.46, a figure that is expected to reach 2.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Going through the that latest performance of [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.0 million was inferior to the volume of 2.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.55.