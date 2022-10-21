Morgan Stanley (MS) volume hits 7.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.34% to $76.60. During the day, the stock rose to $78.54 and sunk to $76.14 before settling in for the price of $77.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $72.05-$109.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 10.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.33 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 78000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.10 and Pretax Margin of +32.06.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 8,598 shares at the rate of 8.41, making the entire transaction reach 72,330 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,598. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 79.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,982,425. This particular insider is now the holder of 179,449 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $28.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $31.25) by -$2.93. This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.36, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 223.43.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.40, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Morgan Stanley, MS]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 9.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.71% While, its Average True Range was 2.84.