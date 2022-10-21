Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) recent quarterly performance of -14.87% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.20% to $10.59. During the day, the stock rose to $10.97 and sunk to $10.525 before settling in for the price of $10.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MWA posted a 52-week range of $9.90-$17.37.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.06.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.27, operating margin was +12.57 and Pretax Margin of +8.54.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Director sold 12,578 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 150,937 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,088. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 7,000 for 11.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 83,548. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,776 in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.34 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.08, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, MWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mueller Water Products Inc., MWA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.