Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.27: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) set off with pace as it heaved 5.27% to $5.59. During the day, the stock rose to $5.605 and sunk to $5.385 before settling in for the price of $5.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTCO posted a 52-week range of $4.66-$15.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $689.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $689.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.27.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.80, operating margin was +4.01 and Pretax Margin of +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, NTCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Natura &Co Holding S.A., NTCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.85 million was inferior to the volume of 1.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.