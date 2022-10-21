Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Moves 6.35% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 6.35% at $4.19. During the day, the stock rose to $4.27 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $3.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVTS posted a 52-week range of $3.51-$22.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -701.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $669.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.70%, in contrast to 19.40% institutional ownership.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -701.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.66.

In the same vein, NVTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.