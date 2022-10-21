Nikola Corporation (NKLA) recent quarterly performance of -51.10% is not showing the real picture

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.69% at $2.88. During the day, the stock rose to $2.96 and sunk to $2.84 before settling in for the price of $2.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKLA posted a 52-week range of $2.80-$15.56.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $425.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $279.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.68.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. Nikola Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 29.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 3.06, making the entire transaction reach 229,728 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,812,346. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 for 3.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 227,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,812,346 in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in the upcoming year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nikola Corporation (NKLA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 63.24.

In the same vein, NKLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.