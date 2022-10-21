No matter how cynical the overall market is Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) performance over the last week is recorded -51.22%

As on October 20, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.56% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.104 and sunk to $0.079 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$4.59.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2759, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3781.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.46%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.89.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 28.64 million was better the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0375.