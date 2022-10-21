No matter how cynical the overall market is Eqonex Limited (EQOS) performance over the last week is recorded -6.28%

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 3.27% at $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3449 and sunk to $0.26 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQOS posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$7.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4789, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2142.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 195 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1178.82 and Pretax Margin of -1438.57.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Eqonex Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.83%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1416.43 while generating a return on equity of -228.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eqonex Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70%.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eqonex Limited (EQOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, EQOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84.

Technical Analysis of Eqonex Limited (EQOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.12 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.0668.