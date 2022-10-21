No matter how cynical the overall market is KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.34%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.88% to $44.91. During the day, the stock rose to $46.59 and sunk to $44.66 before settling in for the price of $45.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KKR posted a 52-week range of $41.77-$83.90.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 50.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $859.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $738.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. KKR & Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 55.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 shares at the rate of 14.10, making the entire transaction reach 81,075,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 572,354. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 60,000 for 56.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,416,568. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,474,144 in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.98) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 64.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.72, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80.

In the same vein, KKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

[KKR & Co. Inc., KKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.35% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.