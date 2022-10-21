No matter how cynical the overall market is NIKE Inc. (NKE) performance over the last week is recorded -3.05%

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.96% at $86.83. During the day, the stock rose to $90.58 and sunk to $86.605 before settling in for the price of $88.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKE posted a 52-week range of $82.22-$179.10.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 79100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.13, operating margin was +14.49 and Pretax Margin of +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. NIKE Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 03, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 5,922 shares at the rate of 113.42, making the entire transaction reach 671,673 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,295. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s EVP: CFO sold 4,139 for 113.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 469,445. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,539 in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIKE Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.66, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 81.08.

In the same vein, NKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.96% While, its Average True Range was 3.41.