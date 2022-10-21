No matter how cynical the overall market is PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) performance over the last week is recorded 3.11%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) established initial surge of 0.71% at $43.81, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $46.135 and sunk to $43.33 before settling in for the price of $43.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $10.58-$44.21.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3418 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.51, operating margin was +2.61 and Pretax Margin of +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PBF Energy Inc. industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.10%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 37.54, making the entire transaction reach 3,753,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 538,500 for 37.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,147,816. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,745,500 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $7.47) by $3.11. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.91, and its Beta score is 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.16.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.21, a figure that is expected to reach 6.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PBF Energy Inc., PBF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.01% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.