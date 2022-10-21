No matter how cynical the overall market is Synchrony Financial (SYF) performance over the last week is recorded -2.53%

As on October 20, 2022, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) started slowly as it slid -0.09% to $31.56. During the day, the stock rose to $32.55 and sunk to $31.48 before settling in for the price of $31.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $27.22-$52.10.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 222.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $493.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $479.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.79.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s insider sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 30.03, making the entire transaction reach 2,102,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 828,694. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s official sold 1,116 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,404 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.43) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 222.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.60, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.39.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Synchrony Financial, SYF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.91 million was lower the volume of 6.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.