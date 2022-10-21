ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 14-day ATR is 3.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on October 20, 2022, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.23% to $61.52. During the day, the stock rose to $63.255 and sunk to $60.44 before settling in for the price of $60.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ON posted a 52-week range of $43.74-$76.78.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 306.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $434.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $431.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.48.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 07, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,111 shares at the rate of 68.01, making the entire transaction reach 143,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,931. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s EVP & GM, PSG sold 4,550 for 75.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 341,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 162,791 in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.05) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 306.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.93, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.19.

In the same vein, ON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ON Semiconductor Corporation, ON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.4 million was lower the volume of 7.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.45% While, its Average True Range was 3.46.