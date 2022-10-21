PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.55M

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 16.24% at $3.15. During the day, the stock rose to $3.66 and sunk to $2.53 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXMD posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$10.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.29 million.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 95,000 shares at the rate of 5.25, making the entire transaction reach 498,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,336,745. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for 5.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,336,745 in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaxMedica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00%.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47.

In the same vein, PXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38.

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.