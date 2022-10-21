Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Lemonade Inc. (LMND) last week performance was -1.69%

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.22% to $22.04. During the day, the stock rose to $23.86 and sunk to $21.91 before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $15.99-$79.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1119 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -279.76 and Pretax Margin of -279.76.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.32%, in contrast to 32.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 21.61, making the entire transaction reach 162,056 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,670. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 20.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 101,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,170 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.50% and is forecasted to reach -4.72 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.78.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.53, a figure that is expected to reach -1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

[Lemonade Inc., LMND] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.