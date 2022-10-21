Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) last week performance was 2.37%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) established initial surge of 4.10% at $21.56, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $22.12 and sunk to $21.40 before settling in for the price of $20.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDS posted a 52-week range of $14.67-$26.14.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.73.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3684 workers. It has generated 2,517,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 717,151. The stock had 20.64 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.55, operating margin was +39.28 and Pretax Margin of +47.26.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.48 while generating a return on equity of 15.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.17.

In the same vein, WDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15.

Technical Analysis of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Woodside Energy Group Ltd, WDS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.