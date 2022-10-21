QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Moves -1.26% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on October 20, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started slowly as it slid -1.26% to $7.82. During the day, the stock rose to $8.2099 and sunk to $7.78 before settling in for the price of $7.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $7.65-$43.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $431.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.25.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 36.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 shares at the rate of 8.22, making the entire transaction reach 69,833 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 302,157. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for 9.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,103. This particular insider is now the holder of 302,157 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.09 million was lower the volume of 7.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.