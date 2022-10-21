Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) went up 6.32% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 6.32% at $134.66. During the day, the stock rose to $134.99 and sunk to $128.46 before settling in for the price of $126.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGX posted a 52-week range of $120.40-$174.16.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.85.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 123.39, making the entire transaction reach 246,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,933. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 125.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,933 in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.29) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.20, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.55.

In the same vein, DGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.02, a figure that is expected to reach 2.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.42% While, its Average True Range was 3.67.