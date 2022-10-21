Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) last month volatility was 0.68%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 0.17% at $29.25. During the day, the stock rose to $29.26 and sunk to $29.04 before settling in for the price of $29.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGFY posted a 52-week range of $10.70-$29.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 233.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.08.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Signify Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 93.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 11.75, making the entire transaction reach 29,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,587. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,320 for 11.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,693 in total.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 233.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 349.21.

In the same vein, SGFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.