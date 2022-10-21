Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) EPS is poised to hit 1.73 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.20% to $20.24. During the day, the stock rose to $20.92 and sunk to $19.90 before settling in for the price of $20.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIX posted a 52-week range of $16.83-$47.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.07.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1970 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.72, operating margin was +26.60 and Pretax Margin of +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 99.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 22.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,102,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,700,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Director bought 50,000 for 22.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,102,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,700,000 in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.04) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.06, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.24.

In the same vein, SIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.23 million was inferior to the volume of 2.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.