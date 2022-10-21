SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Open at price of $2.93: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 14.85% at $3.48. During the day, the stock rose to $3.62 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $3.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOBR posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$15.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.29.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. SOBR Safe Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 334,503. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 767 for 1.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 859. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,503 in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50%.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30392.00.

In the same vein, SOBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.