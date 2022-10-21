Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) last month performance of -19.23% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.87% at $1.05. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $1.04 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGB posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$2.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 10.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 235.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $276.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $312.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1376, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5646.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 207 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.09, operating margin was +31.85 and Pretax Margin of +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Taseko Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 22.50% institutional ownership.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 235.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.21, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.85.

In the same vein, TGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0793.