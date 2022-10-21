The key reasons why AutoNation Inc. (AN) is -29.48% away from 52-week high?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.10% at $95.60. During the day, the stock rose to $99.345 and sunk to $94.92 before settling in for the price of $97.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AN posted a 52-week range of $95.97-$135.57.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 325.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.99.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.42, operating margin was +7.28 and Pretax Margin of +7.00.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. AutoNation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 88.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 31,925 shares at the rate of 105.29, making the entire transaction reach 3,361,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,159,357. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 48,213 for 104.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,041,879. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,191,282 in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.22) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 325.40% and is forecasted to reach 21.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.11, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.16.

In the same vein, AN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.27, a figure that is expected to reach 6.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.84% While, its Average True Range was 4.27.