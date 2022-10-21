The key reasons why NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is -86.07% away from 52-week high?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 107.31% at $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.549 and sunk to $0.24 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXTP posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$2.97.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 82.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2441, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3990.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 250 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -74.01, operating margin was -290.38 and Pretax Margin of -492.45.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -462.89 while generating a return on equity of -91.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.32.

In the same vein, NXTP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), its last 5-days Average volume was 24.35 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0671.