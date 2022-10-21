The key reasons why Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) is -66.57% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.97% to $4.16. During the day, the stock rose to $4.97 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $4.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SILO posted a 52-week range of $4.46-$12.44.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.55.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Silo Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Silo Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.20%.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.98, and its Beta score is -1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 170.78.

In the same vein, SILO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11.

Technical Analysis of Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Silo Pharma Inc., SILO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 31312.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.