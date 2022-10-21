The Lion Electric Company (LEV) EPS growth this year is 48.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.81% to $2.42. During the day, the stock rose to $2.585 and sunk to $2.42 before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $2.38-$14.77.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $474.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.91.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.70%, in contrast to 8.80% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

The Lion Electric Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30%.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.46.

In the same vein, LEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

[The Lion Electric Company, LEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.