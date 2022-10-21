Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.68

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) flaunted slowness of -1.55% at $3.17, as the Stock market unbolted on October 20, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $3.16 before settling in for the price of $3.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $3.03-$6.81.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -8.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $344.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $341.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 65.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 17,139 shares at the rate of 4.99, making the entire transaction reach 85,452 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 329,865. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for 4.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 221,223 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.18, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.38.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.