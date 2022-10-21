Under Armour Inc. (UAA) PE Ratio stood at $18.49: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.34% at $6.62. During the day, the stock rose to $7.16 and sunk to $6.62 before settling in for the price of $6.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$27.28.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 161.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $458.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $385.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.58, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 9.60, making the entire transaction reach 240,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 234,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 161.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.49, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.91.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.