VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.82: Right on the Precipice

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) open the trading on October 20, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.18% to $5.42. During the day, the stock rose to $5.65 and sunk to $5.365 before settling in for the price of $5.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGY posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$8.77.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 267.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $334.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 62.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s CAO & Controller sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 5.83, making the entire transaction reach 34,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,073. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 5.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 193,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 332,559 in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 267.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.43, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.30.

In the same vein, EGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

[VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.